Angola: Strategic Media Plan Implemented in 72 Percent

Luanda — The Strategic Plan for the Media has already been implemented in 72 percent, lacking only the programme to modernise the public media, the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas, said on Tuesday in Luanda.

The information was shared during the presentation of the Strategic Plan for the Subsector 2023/2027, at the 3rd Methodological Meeting of the Institutional Communication of the Executive, promoted by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication (MINTTICS), within the framework of the National Plan for Institutional Communication of the Executive 2024/2027.

According to the Secretary of State, the strategic plan of the sub-sector aims to modernise media infrastructures with the updating of equipment and technologies and the professional training of staff, promoting the training of journalists and other professionals in the area, as well as improving the quality of content with the initiative to produce high quality, ethical and informative.

The strategy aims at access to information by expanding the reach of information to the most remote areas, as well as the financial sustainability of institutions, creating sustainable management models.

In this context, Nuno Caldas said that studies are being carried out for the modernization and expansion of the reach of the public radio broadcasting (RNA), the execution of the regional printing project of the public print media (Edições Novembro), the modernization of the public television (TPA), as well as the issue of the new headquarters for Angola News Agency (ANGOP).

Within this strategy, the official said that the range of objectives, in addition to the training of staff, includes the completion of the implementation of the qualifier in order to offer greater dignity to professionals, as well as the operationalization of the 'Dikanza' Media Providence Box.

During the presentation, the Secretary of State said that the Executive's National Institutional Communication Plan aims to guide the government's communication actions, by ensuring transparent and effective information, in order to strengthen public trust.

The two-day meeting is being attended by press attachés, provincial directors of the media offices and the institutional communication and press offices.

The meeting takes place under the motto 'clarify more, communicate better' and addresses topics related to the Executive's National Institutional Communication Plan 2024-2027. ANM/OHA/DOJ