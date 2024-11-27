Angola: Defense Minister Reopens the Social Security Institute Office in Moxico

Luena — The facilities of the Social Security Institute of the province of Moxico were, on Tuesday, reinaugurated by the Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, João Ernesto dos Santos 'Liberdade'.

The restoration works of the aforementioned infrastructure, located on the outskirts of the city of Luena, cost 333 million kwanzas from the coffers of the Social Institute of the FAA, over a period of 24 months, having benefited from equipment, with emphasis on computer resources that can guarantee the comfort of pensioners in the act of service.

Speaking to the press, the minister said that the requalification of the facilities will allow the provision of qualified retirement pension services and guarantee better dignity to pensioners 'who have done a lot for the country'.

The leader assured that at the country level some pensioners who were not registered in the previous phases are being served, while those who meet the required criteria are benefiting from their retirement pensions.

The minister, accompanied by the governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, inaugurated and reopened a 'Guest House' with capacity for 12 rooms, three 3-bedroom residences for staff in the sector, a three-room primary school and a multipurpose field, built in the '4 de Abril' condominium.