Namibia: Keetmanshoop Prioritises Access to Democracy for Vulnerable Groups

Keetmanshoop hopes to emphasise access to democracy for elders, people with disabilities, and nursing mothers during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Eligible voters turned up as early as 05h30 to queue up and cast their votes on Wednesday morning.

Presiding officer Sheedine Boostander at the Tinkerbell polling station said the team prepared to serve vulnerable groups to ensure equal access for them to exercise their democratic right. This was the trend at most polling stations visited.

Countrywide, about 21 700 people with disabilities have been registered as voters for the current national elections.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia has registered 1 467 604 voters, both in the country and at diplomatic missions abroad.

Young people represent the highest demographic with 901 300 young people who registered to vote.

"We are giving preference for the elders, people with disabilities, pregnant women and nursing mothers to vote first. We have a separate queue for them that we are able to serve both groups.

"Secondly, we have provided chairs for the elderly and those using walking prams and crutches. Those in wheelchairs we assist with police officers in cases where the venue does not have a ramp," said Boostander.

Boostander said she is thankful for those in the queues that have shown understanding and patience for vulnerable members to be served ahead of them, even when they arrived later than others.