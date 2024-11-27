Namibia: Shaningwa Encourages Voters to Take Part in Elections

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has encouraged Namibians to show up in numbers at polling stations to cast their votes in today's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Shaningwa spoke to Desert FM this morning after casting her vote at Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in Windhoek.

She said it would not take individuals more than 10 minutes to go through the voting process.

"You might suffer in the line, but it will take you seven minutes to cast your vote," Shaningwa said.

The elections could see the nation elect its first woman president, witness an opposition party taking power for the first time, or usher in Namibia's youngest president.

Namibia's vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, could become the country's first woman president if she wins the presidential election.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula, considered to be Nandi-Ndaitwah's main rival in the presidential election, could make history if he defeats his former comrade.

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda (37) is also looking at making history by becoming Namibia's youngest head of state.