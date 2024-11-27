Namibia: Schlettwein Has His Last Dance

27 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein cast his last ballot in his capacity as a minister in Windhoek on Wednesday, after serving the country in government for more than three decades.

Schlettwein says the election will be a way to give a new generation a chance to take over.

Multiple queues at Dagbreek School in Klein Windhoek steadily snaked toward a single polling booth, making the process a long and tedious one.

"This election is not a matter of being more important than any other election, but the fact that we can have elections and that we can as sovereigns, as people, decide whom we want as our government is the most important thing. It's now time for us to move into transition to give the next generation a chance," Schlettwein said at the polling station.

Schlettwein said the next leadership must build on what has been established and improve the lot for Namibians across the board.

Polling opened across the country at 07h00 on Wednesday and will end at 21h00, but initial voters expressed frustration with delays in the queues.

The actual voting was taking approximately five minutes in the polling station, although voters that arrived at 04h00 took more than two hours to cast their ballots.

