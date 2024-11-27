Kenyans, Beware of Another Fake Facebook Account Running Bogus Offers On Motorbikes

27 November 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

Kenyans, beware of another fake Facebook account running bogus offers on motorbikes

IN SHORT: Fake Facebook accounts preying on unsuspecting young Kenyans appear to be on the rise as the 2024 festive season approaches. Do not be conned by this account offering motorbikes on easy credit.

The Facebook account Dennis Okach is quickly gaining popularity with its irresistible motorbike offers.

The account claims that interested Kenyans can own a motorbike by paying a deposit of as low as KSh5,500 (about US$42) and the rest in daily instalments of KSh150 (about $1.2).

The account's adverts contain Watu's images and logos, suggesting it is operated by them. Watu is an asset finance company operating in seven African countries, including Kenya.

The account requires applicants to have their original identity card, Kenya Revenue Authority pin, a guarantor and the deposit.

But can the account and its offers be trusted? We checked.

Fake account and offers

Not linking to a website or an app is the first hint that the account could be an imposter. Watu is known to have a reliable website where customers can apply and learn more about the company.

Each of the account's adverts has been republished widely on Facebook groups with thousands of members, which is another red flag. Fake accounts and pages with fewer followers often target Facebook groups to lure unsuspecting users.

The phone number provided by the suspicious account is not listed on Watu's website. This is a clear sign that it is not associated with the company.

Watu previously told Africa Check that its official Facebook pages are Watu Kenya and Watu Simu Kenya.

The account in question is run by an impostor and its offers should be ignored.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

