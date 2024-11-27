Kenya: 5,931 Kenyans Secure Jobs Abroad Through National Recruitment Exercise

27 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has announced that 5,931 Kenyans have secured job opportunities abroad since the launch of the government's national recruitment exercise just ten days ago.

The initiative aims to link skilled Kenyans with overseas employment opportunities, addressing local unemployment challenges.

Speaking at the Nyandarua National Polytechnic today, Dr. Mutua highlighted the program's success, revealing the number of recruits from six counties so far: Machakos (752), Makueni (410), Kitui (901), Nakuru (2,516), Baringo (640), and Nyandarua (925).

"The overwhelming response and success of this exercise demonstrate the commitment of our government to empower Kenyans through labour migration. These job offers will not only transform individual lives but also boost remittances to the country," said Dr. Mutua.

He urged Kenyan youth to embrace technical training in the many Institutions across the country, saying many employers are looking for persons with technical know how.

The recruitment drive will now take a brief pause to accommodate preparations for the upcoming Jamhuri Day celebrations.

This year's theme, Labour Migration, Entrepreneurship, and Entertainment, aligns with the government's focus on leveraging international opportunities for economic growth.

Dr. Mutua noted that the break will also allow for the processing of the 5,931 job offers, including the issuance of passports and certificates of good conduct to successful applicants.

Additionally, the pause will facilitate stock-taking to enhance the program's effectiveness, including realigning dates and incorporating venue suggestions from local leaders.

"All successful applicants will be contacted by Wednesday next week, and a new schedule for the exercise will be released after Jamhuri Day," he assured.

The government remains optimistic about expanding the program, which is set to cover all 47 counties after the celebrations. With its ambitious goals and steady progress, the initiative is seen as a significant step toward addressing Kenya's unemployment challenge while strengthening ties with the global labour market.

