Ethiopia, Kenya Senior Defense Leaders Discuss Cooperation in Military Affairs

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) on 26 November held discussions in Addis Abeba with a military delegation from Kenya, led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces.

The discussions were chaired by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the ENDF, along with senior military and security leadership officials from both countries.

ENDF quoted Field Marshal Birhanu as saying that both sides agreed to "strengthen their collaboration in the military sector to sustain and further develop their partnership. The discussions also highlighted areas of mutual interest to enhance security and stability."

He further stated that Ethiopia and Kenya, being closely connected in economic development and diplomacy, are prepared to sign a memorandum of understanding that will enable joint efforts in security and defense, "reflecting our shared commitment to mutual benefit and regional stability."

Similarly, ENDF attributed a quote to General Charles Kahariri reiterating "the significance of Ethiopia and Kenya as key countries in ensuring regional security." He also underlined the importance of further reinforcing their military cooperation to counter insecurities in the shared borders between the two countries.

On 29 February this year, Field Marshal Birhanu, General Francis Ogolla, the late Chief of Defense Forces of Kenya met in Nairobi where they held a "meeting focused on enhancing military relations stemming from the rich cordial relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia."

"The two nations affirmed commitment to regional peace and security, noting the shared security threats along the common border such as contraband, trade, drugs, and human trafficking," according to the readout by KDF. The meeting came on the heels of a two-day State Visit in February by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Kenya, which occluded with a signing of a joint statement aimed at boosting relations between the two neighboring states.

Kenya and Ethiopia have played significant roles in the fight against al-Shabaab in neighboring Somalia, leveraging their military, political, and diplomatic resources to counter the militant group's influence in the region. However, recent shifts in regional dynamics pose challenges to Ethiopia's presence in Somalia in the wake of the upcoming deployment of a new African Union mission following the conclusion of deployment in December of the exiting African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The meeting yesterday marks the second such meeting since February this year between high-level military leaders of the two countries in which Field Marshal Birhanu further highlighted the importance of maintaining military collaboration the two countries in the fight against Al-Shaabab in nonboring Somalia.

The Kenyan delegation also received detailed briefings from Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, and Lieutenant General Yimer Mekonnen, head of Defense Training and Education at the ENDF. "The briefings showcased Ethiopia's military preparedness, training institutions, and its contribution to maintaining peace," ENDF said.

Additionally, the military leaders highlighted the importance of enhancing people-to-people relations and military collaboration between the two countries while addressing current and future regional security concerns.

The Kenyan delegation is expected to visit various Ethiopian military establishments during their stay.