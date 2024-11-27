Africa: Greenpeace Africa Concerned By Lobbyists Flooding Plastics Treaty Negotiations

press release

In response to an analysis conducted by Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) which revealed that 220 fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists, the highest at any negotiation so far analysed by CIEL, have gained access to the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC5) to negotiate for a Global Plastics Treaty.

Hellen Kahaso Dena, Project Lead for Pan-African Plastics Project at Greenpeace Africa said:

"The growing number of fossil fuel and petrochemical lobbyists in these talks shows a continuous attempt to block progress, waterdown the treaty ambition and push for a weaker agreement. Member states should not let a small minority dictate the future of our generation and that of the planet. The time to act is now! Member states must step up and deliver a treaty that will cut plastic production and drive an equitable transition for workers and the health of the most affected communities."

Graham Forbes, Greenpeace Head of Delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Global Campaign Lead for Greenpeace USA, said:

"The analysis exposes a desperate industry willing to sacrifice our planet and poison our children to protect its profits. Fossil fuel and petrochemical lobbyists, aided by a handful of member states, must not dictate the outcome of these critical negotiations. The moral, economic, and scientific imperatives are clear: by the end of the week, member states must deliver a Global Plastics Treaty that prioritizes human health and a livable planet over CEO payouts. The global majority demands a strong agreement that cuts plastic production and ends single-use plastics."

