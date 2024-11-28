Africa: USMA Crush Orapa Utd, Defending Champions Zamalek Off to a Positive Start

Match Day 01 of the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup concluded with three exciting match ups in the northern part of the continent, as defending champions Zamalek SC (Egypt), USM Alger (Algeria) and RS Berkane (Morocco) all played host to their opening group matches.

Two time champions, Zamalek SC continued their title defence with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mozambique's Black Bulls FC.

Two goals by Ahmed Abdelhamid scored in the 45th minute as well as an early second half strike by Nabil Emad were enough to secure a good start to the champions' Group D campaign.

Champions of the 2021/22 edition, Morocco's RS Berkane welcomed Club Desportivo de Lunda Sul of Angola to the opener of Group B.

With a strong intention of reclaiming their title, Berkane secured a convincing 2-0-win courtesy of a Issoufou Dayo brace in the 21st and 79th minute of the match that saw the former champions go top of the group.

The final match of the evening was a high scoring affair in Algiers when USMA Alger welcomed group stage debutants Orapa United of Botswana.

It was a baptism of fire for the southern African nation who were subjected to a crushing 6-0 defeat by the former champions.

An early brace by Ismail Belkacemi as well as a goal apiece by Saadi Raouani and Wale Alli put the Algerians four goals clear ahead of the break.

The gap was further extended in the second half with Nabil Lamara getting the fifth immediately from the restart, before Islam Mrili's 71st strike secured the commanding win for the former champions.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup action continues with Match Day 02 of the group stages on Sunday, 08 December.

