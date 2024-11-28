Zimbabwe: Suspended Sentences for Timba, 34 CCC Activists

28 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Harare regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube has given suspended sentences to CCC Administrator James Timba and 34 others for participating in an unlawful gathering.

Timba and another accused received wholly suspended two-year jail terms, while the remaining defendants received varying suspended sentences. Men were sentenced to 16 months, women to 14 months, and youths to 12 months, all suspended for five years.

The court acknowledged that the accused are first offenders, deserving of a second chance.

"It is significant that the offenders have been in custody since June and have already served their time. Their present detention should be considered in their sentences. While poverty is not an excuse for committing crimes, most of the offenders are poor," ruled Mr Ncube.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti presented evidence that on June 16 of this year, around 2 PM, police received reports of an unsanctioned gathering at Timba's residence.

The meeting was believed to have been called to organise unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Upon arrival, police heard a commotion and observed a large crowd. Reinforcements were called when the suspects became riotous, throwing stones at a police vehicle, which was slightly damaged.

