Zimbabwe: Mbudzi Interchange - Another Road, Bridge Opened

A 790-METRE link road and a newly constructed bridge along Harare Drive in the Houghton Park area of the capital have been opened to traffic, bringing the multi-million dollar Mbudzi Interchange project closer to completion.

This development, which has been welcomed by residents and motorists, is set to alleviate significant traffic congestion in the southern part of the city.

The newly constructed road connects a roundabout along Simon Mazorodze Road and passes through Houghton Park, Waterfalls Community Hall, and Parktown, linking with Masotsha Ndlovu Way, which extends from Simon Mazorodze Road to Seke Road.

So far, 14 out of the 15 components required for the interchange and associated works have been completed, including two bridges on Amalinda Road and the Harare Drive missing link.

The Mbudzi Interchange is strategically located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza, and High Glen roads, facilitating traffic flow from western Chitungwiza and various suburbs into Harare's city centre, as well as accommodating heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

Construction of the interchange and surrounding roads is being carried out by Tefoma Construction-- a consortium formed by Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Construction.

Previously, the area was managed by a roundabout, but rising traffic volumes led to severe congestion during peak hours.

Yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, along with other officials, opened the road and bridge.

Minister Mhona said the interchange represents the country's largest single road construction effort and reflects the ongoing upgrade of the national connectivity system.

"The aim is to decongest traffic, especially at the former Mbudzi roundabout. Thanks to our visionary leader, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, we recognised the need for an interchange," he said.

The Minister called for patience during construction, noting that relocating residents and compensating property owners is part of the process.

Minister Mhona also mentioned plans to rehabilitate more roads and border posts nationwide, including the Harare-Chirundu Road and the Nyamapanda border post.

He announced that the Forbes border expansion project is underway, and a 31.5-kilometre bypass leading to the border.

Speaking at the same occasion, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa emphasised that the completion of the Harare Drive Missing Link Road marks significant progress in urban development.

"This project enhances connectivity across the capital, alleviating traffic congestion and improving the quality of life for our citizens," he said.

Cde Knowledge Kaitano, chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, praised the Government's commitment to infrastructure development.

Motorist Mr Sly Makaza commended the Government for its ongoing road rehabilitation efforts.

Harare resident Mrs Chenai Kwari expressed hope for the swift completion of the interchange, particularly for those travelling from the Beitbridge Border Post.

The construction of the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange is now over 85 percent complete and is expected to open to traffic soon.

Last month, Government compensated 51 property owners affected by the project to the tune of US$38 million.

Additionally, 95 families affected by the project will be relocated to Hatcliffe, where new homes will be built for them.

The old Mbudzi roundabout had been a major traffic choke-point in southern Harare, and the Government's commitment to transforming it into an interchange demonstrates the Second Republic's dedication to upgrading infrastructure to meet modern demands.