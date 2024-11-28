Zimbabwe: Harare Shutdown - Jah Prayzah Set to Ignite Explosive End of Year Gig

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING contemporary musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah, will headline a potentially exciting concert Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The gig dubbed 'Harare Shutdown' promises to be a thrilling night, featuring several stars such as high-riding Freeman, Tocky Vibes, Master H, Killer T, and Feli Nandi.

Jah Prayzah will lead the charge at the highly anticipated show, which is being organised by Gateway Stream Media.

Freeman and Tocky Vibes are currently receiving generous airplay on national radio stations after releasing their hot albums recently.

Killer T is also enjoying success with his song "Kana Ndanyura" which is arguably the song of the year.

Master H continues his rich vein of form this year having featured at the biggest concerts.

Feli Nandi stands out as the only female artist on the line up. She was also a sole female performer at the mid-year outing, Redefined, held at the HICC.

As the year winds down, Harare Shutdown is set to usher in the festive mood among revellers.

Tickets for the concert are priced at US$15 for the general entry with VIP available for US$40.