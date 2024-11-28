Sudan: RSF Denies Accusations of GBV Campaign in Sudan

Washington — US Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women yesterday, condemning the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated militias for committing the "vast majority" of sexual violence in Sudan's ongoing conflict. His statement adds to a growing chorus of accusations of gender-based violence (GBV) levied against the RSF.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Perriello wrote:

"Courageous Sudanese women are standing together to end the epidemic of rape, sexual slavery & GBV. Today - on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women - and on all days - we must stand with them to end these atrocities & hold perpetrators accountable. Members of all warring parties have committed crimes against women, and the vast majority of documented sexual crimes have been committed by the RSF & affiliated militia."

The remarks drew a swift rebuke from El Basha Tebeig, advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo. In his own post on X, Tebeig accused Perriello of bias and misrepresentation, claiming:

"You must be accurate in your statements and your description of the Rapid Support Forces as committing the largest percentage of rape crimes in Sudan is inaccurate and contrary to the truth and reality. All the meetings I conducted in Port Sudan with Sudanese women and so-called civilians were fabricated and their statements were prepared in advance by the security services and the terrorist Al-Baraa Brigades affiliated with the Islamic Movement led by Ali Karti."

Tebeig further alleged that Sudanese military intelligence and extremist groups within the army, under Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's leadership, were responsible for orchestrating rape and other violations.

"The bitter truth is that the army led by Burhan is controlled by extremist terrorist groups supported by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard... the rape crimes and violations against civilians are all planned and implemented by the terrorist Al-Baraa Brigades and the Special Action Brigades affiliated with military intelligence," he added.

'Sexual violence as a weapon of war'

Last week, Swedish Ambassador and Special Envoy to Sudan Anna Block Mazoyer affirmed Sweden's solidarity with Sudanese women who have been bearing the brunt of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. "The reports on Sudan indicate that sexual violence is being used systematically as a weapon of war," she said.

As reported by Radio Dabanga in September, UN human rights experts expressed "their grave concern for the many documented cases of sexual abuse, rape (including gang rape), enforced prostitution, sexual slavery, kidnapping, enforced disappearances, and unlawful killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other armed groups."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A report by the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa in late July documented over 250 cases of sexual violence across the country since the outbreak of the war, including 75 cases in El Gezira between December and April.

Both the Sudanese Army and the RSF have repeatedly denied that there is any structural campaign of gender-based violence. While both belligerents have acknowledged the occurrence of "incidents", the warring parties insist these are isolated crimes attributable to "rogue individual elements".

Consistent testimony from victims on the ground paints an entirely different picture. A recent report by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies amply corroborates "a pattern of harmful actions targeting Sudanese people based on gender, with women's organisations documenting over 120 verified cases of rape as of October 2023, and fears that the actual number may be higher."