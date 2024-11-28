Africa: New Step in African Region's Efforts to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B

Brazzaville — The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has launched a Regional Validation Committee for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B virus, marking a pivotal moment in ensuring a healthier future for every mother and child across Africa.

The Regional Validation Committee has a crucial task of verifying the content, validity and quality of the national validation reports towards the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of the three infections.

Validating the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B is a transparent process using a set of standard criteria, processes and tools to certify that a country has achieved the elimination goals. It requires rigorous assessment at the national, regional and global levels of a set of impact and process indicators and the fulfilment of the four foundational requirements: data quality, programmes, laboratory quality, and human rights, gender equality and community engagement.

The committee - whose inaugural meeting was held in Brazzaville on 25-26 November 2024 - comprises members from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, the United States and Zimbabwe. The launch of the Regional Validation Committee underscores countries' commitment to effectively end the transmission of the three infections.

"The establishment of the (committee) reflects the scale of our commitment to supporting Member States and recognising their progress towards triple elimination of these significant public health threats," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The African region has made notable progress against HIV. Over 21.3 million people are now on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, and in Eastern and Southern Africa, 90% of pregnant women receive antiretroviral therapy to protect their babies from HIV. However, this progress is not universal. In West and Central Africa (WCA) progress is slower.

The Regional Validation Committee will rigorously reviewing national reports, identifying gaps, and supporting countries to meet the rigorous standards for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B validation. The committee will ensure that progress is measurable and impactful. More than a validation body, it will serve as a catalyst for stronger, more resilient health systems.

Guided by WHO's Framework for Triple Elimination and a tiered certification process (bronze, silver, and gold), the committee offers high-burden countries a roadmap for progress. Botswana's silver-tier status for HIV elimination and Namibia's achievements for hepatitis B and HIV elimination are shining examples of what can be achieved with dedication and collaboration.

"The triple elimination agenda is part of our collective efforts towards ending diseases in Africa and articulates the vision and strategy for multi-disease burden reduction for the region," Dr Moeti said.