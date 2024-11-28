Madagascar: The Republic of Korea Strengthens Its Commitment to Food Security in Madagascar

Antananarivo — The World Food Programme (WFP) warmly welcomes an in-kind contribution of 10,000 metric tons of rice and a US$ 1 million cash contribution from the Republic of Korea (ROK), enabling WFP to enhance the lean season emergency food response to 548,000 vulnerable people, in the south and southeast of Madagascar, from October 2024 to April 2025. Through this contribution, WFP has procured 432 metric tons of food commodities including pulses, fortified vegetable oil and specialized nutritious foods. The contribution will assist 367,000 people for six months through emergency and nutritional assistance and provide 181,000 students, from 586 schools, with nutritious school meals, for a period of three months, in ten districts across the four regions of Anosy, Androy, Atsimo Andrefana and Atsimo-Atsinanana.

"We deeply appreciate the support of the Republic of Korea, a key partner in our mission to combat hunger in Madagascar," said acting WFP Country Director and Representative in Madagascar, Mamadou Mbaye.

Madagascar faces ongoing food security challenges driven by seasonal changes, economic pressures, and climate impacts. These factors make food shortages particularly severe during the lean season, when many families struggle to access sufficient nutrition.

WFP is addressing the crisis through an integrated response. In addition to providing essential food assistance, both cash-based and in-kind, WFP offers nutritional support to prevent malnutrition among children, adolescent girls, pregnant and breastfeeding women. Furthermore, WFP collaborates with the Malagasy government to implement school canteens in public primary schools, ensuring learners receive a daily nutritious meal.

The Republic of Korea has shown steadfast support to the people of Madagascar, providing a US$ 10 million contribution earlier this year. Her Excellency Mrs. Ji-hyun Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Madagascar, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating: "The Republic of Korea, as a reliable partner country, will remain committed to supporting the people of Madagascar, and also to the continued collaboration with WFP."

The Government of the Republic of Korea's continued support highlights the strong and enduring partnership among ROK, WFP, and the Government of Madagascar. Over the past five years, ROK has provided WFP with US$18 million in food assistance for Madagascar, consistently supporting the country during times of crisis.