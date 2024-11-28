South Africa: Joburg Protesters Block Roads, Demanding Water

Water supply in Coronationville, Claremont, and Westbury has been erratic for two years, they say

Protesters from Coronationville, Claremont, and Westbury in Johannesburg blocked main roads on Wednesday demanding water.

Some said they had been without any water for six consecutive days. Others said the supply had been erratic for two years.

Busy Ontdekkers Road, Perth Road and Portland Avenue were blocked for most of the day until police intervened. Bus services were disrupted and access to Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals was affected.

One person was arrested after clashes with police.

Claremont community leader Bianca Olivier said households had not had reliable water since 2022.

"We are lucky if we have water during the day. We only have water sometimes at night, between 10pm and 4am," she said.

"Some wake up at 2am only to find out there is no water in the tap," she said.

"Those who are fortunate enough use their cars to collect water from neighbouring areas or from the relatives and friends who have water. This is what I have been doing, going to Florida to my cousin.

"Petrol is not cheap, having to travel all the time is a great cost. We are being deprived of our basic human rights."

She said when water trucks do arrive, they don't cover the whole suburb and it is difficult for old people to carry water.

She said they had been told there was a problem with the Hurst Hill reservoir.

Coronationville and Westbury residents say they have been starved of water for the past six days.

Coronationville resident Donita Jones said it was difficult even to wash clothes. "We have to spend our money to do laundry. There are people who can't even afford this."

"Every month they still expect us to pay for services which we are not even receiving."

City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink admitted there had been problems. He said the water would be restored in the next three days.

He said Brixton Reservoir, when completed, would increase water supply to these areas. He said the Hurst Hill reservoir was being rehabilitated.

Brink promised to deploy water trucks at once.