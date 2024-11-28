Sudan: War in Sudan Leaves 13 Million People Displaced and More Than Half the Population Malnourished

The ongoing war in Sudan, which started 20 months ago, has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations. Over 13 million people have been displaced by the conflict, and more than half of Sudan's 45 million population is experiencing acute malnutrition, with eight million in critical condition.

Hunger is the other scourge of the conflict in Sudan, which faces the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Both armies are accused of using hunger as a weapon of war, hampering the passage of humanitarian aid, it remains largely underfunded and the crisis in Sudan forgotten.

According to RFI's reporter in Sudan, Al-Shuhada hospital in Bahri, the northern suburb of Khartoum, has just been retaken from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces by the regular army .

But a few hundred meters from the front lines, another battle is being played out, to fight malnutrition and hunger, which are now killing more people than the war...

UN mission calls for peacekeeping force in Sudan, suspects war crimes

Hospitals in dire state

In front of the doors of the nutrition service, Selwa Zakaria is waiting for medical staff.

"My two daughters died of hunger," she told RFI. "The first four months ago - she was 12 years old. The second, a year and a half old, died a week ago. We have nothing to eat."

Fatima Haroun is receiving malnourished babies, who are being weighed one after another on the scales.

"In September alone, we recorded 20 deaths of children under [the age of] five," she told RFI.

"The day before yesterday, a baby died here, we couldn't do anything. We are facing a Level 1 famine. But no one realises the seriousness of the cases we receive here. I received a family who, when they have nothing to eat, they have to resort to Nile silt on a plate!"

Starved-looking figures also wait in the hospital lobby. A young boy named Fayad, who is nothing but skin and bones, is taken care of by Doctor Imad.

"When I received him in the emergency room, he was dehydrated, hypotensive," the doctor told RFI. "He lacked sugar, water, everything."

The doctor asks Fayad if he can talk. The boy can't answer. His lips barely move.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices Looking to flee

The Sudanese people who manage to escape the areas surrounded by fighting arrive in critical condition.

Azza Hussein has just left the Samarab neighborhood, a kilometrr from the hospital.

"There was no food; the markets are empty; people are dying here and there," he told RFI.

"In our neighborhood, there have been 150 deaths in two weeks. My neighbours, for example, died of sudden dysentery, and others died because of [dirty] well water. There is also dengue fever. Burials are happening in a hurry so that the bodies do not spread diseases."

In normal times, these diseases do not kill if they are treated, but hunger makes them scourges, according to the director of the hospital Hadil El-Hassan.

Sudan's health ministry declares cholera epidemic after 22 deaths

People's immune systems are severely weakened. Across Sudan, the war has led to the destruction or looting of factories and markets. Citizens are under siege, with no access to food.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We can't send food to them," El-Hassan said.

He calls for humanitarian corridors to be opened, especially to the areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point' amid multiple crises, UN warns

In the current chaos, precise figures are impossible to determine, he says, but the number of deaths from hunger is countless.

"They are the [collateral damage] of the war," he adds.

The conflict has also uprooted more than eleven million people within its borders and two million refugees to neighbouring countries.

While hunger threatens to kill more than fighting, humanitarian aid remains underfunded, distributed in rare locations. Most Sudanese feel completely abandoned.