Ethiopia: ONLF Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions Between Somali Federal Govt, Jubaland State

Addis Abeba — The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has voiced deep concern over what it said was the escalating tensions in Jubaland State of Somalia, particularly around the Ras-Kiyamboni area. This follows the deployment of Somali Federal Government troops and the subsequent mobilization of reinforcements by the Jubaland regional administration.

"This crisis threatens not only the stability of Jubaland but also the wider Somali region," the ONLF said in a statement. "An armed confrontation could endanger innocent lives and provide an opening for destabilizing forces to exploit the volatile situation."

The ONLF is calling for immediate restraint from all parties involved, urging dialogue as the only viable path to resolution. "We strongly urge the Somali Federal Government and the Jubaland administration to prioritize peaceful negotiations in the spirit of national unity," the statement added.

The group also appealed to the international community to step in and mediate. "This is a critical moment that requires diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and to foster a sustainable solution," the ONLF said, emphasizing the need for regional and global actors to play a proactive role in resolving the conflict.

The ONLF also addressed the Somali diaspora, urging them to contribute to de-escalation efforts. "As a community bound by shared history and aspirations, it is imperative for all Somalis to advocate for peace and unity," the statement said.

The ONLF directed its members and supporters to avoid any actions or statements that could exacerbate tensions. "We call on all stakeholders to work towards peace. A conflict in Jubaland would undermine progress towards stability in the Horn of Africa," the group emphasized, reiterating its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

The ONLF's appeal highlights the urgency of preventing further deterioration of the situation in Jubaland, which analysts in the Horn of Africa say risks broader ramifications for the region's stability.

Long-Standing tension

The tensions between Jubaland and the Somali Federal Government (SFG) are rooted in long-standing disputes over governance, elections, and autonomy within Somalia's federal system. Jubaland, under President Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe," has frequently clashed with Mogadishu over issues including election processes, regional administration, and the Federal Government's constitutional reforms.

One major point of contention is the election model. President Madobe, who has just been relected for the third time this week, has pushed for indirect elections, arguing that universal suffrage would lead to unconstitutional term extensions. This contrasts with the Federal Government's goal of implementing a "one-person, one-vote" system, which it views as a step toward democratic reform. These disagreements have led to strained relations, with Jubaland refusing to align with federal election timelines or governance frameworks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Jubaland has accused the Federal Government of undermining regional autonomy by deploying troops and attempting to control strategic areas like Kismayo. This has heightened tensions, with the SFG labeling Jubaland's independent election preparations as illegal. Jubaland's leadership has also been critical of perceived overreach by the SFG in amending Somalia's constitution to consolidate federal authority, further fueling mistrust.

This week, these disputes have escalated to military standoffs, particularly in the Ras-Kiyamboni area, and have drawn regional and international attention. Efforts at mediation by countries like Kenya and organizations such as the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have so far struggled to resolve the impasse.