Mozambique: Displaced People Return to Their Homes in Macomia

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities, in cooperation with the Rwandan Forces, have authorized the return of the displaced population to their homes after they fled from Mucojo administrative post, Macomia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, as a result of terrorist attacks.

According to Wednesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the return to Mucojo began last week, while the forces are still working in the nearby adminstrative postof Quiterajo in order to reestablish security.

"People are returning to homes with their families. On Sunday, six or seven cars went there. We're seeing people returning with their bundles', said a resident named Sabila Saíde.

However, according to the paper, the authorities have not yet authorized the return of the population to Quiterajo, where the Mozambican Defence Forces (FDS) recently expelled the terrorists from their main bases.

According to another source, "these days we're eating fish from Mucojo, not least because the price has gone down. Before, fish from Mocímboa da Praia or Quissanga sold for 250 meticais a kilo but now we're buying it for 170 meticais (from 3.91 to 2.66 dollars at the current exchange rate).'

Last Friday, a group of Islamist terrorists looted food products, which had recently been allocated to the local population as part of a food assistance programme after invading the village of Nanquidunga, in Mocímboa da Praia district.