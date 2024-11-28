Angola: Over 300 Diamond Stones Seized in Chitato Municipality

Dundo — A total of 342 diamond stones of various carats have been seized in Chitato municipality, Lunda-Norte province, by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), in a micro-operation, in coordination with the National Police.

According to the SIC spokesman, Graciano Lumanhe, the diamonds were in the possession of three Angolan citizens, aged between 33 and 37, inside a residence where the citizens were illegally buying and selling diamonds.

Graciano Lumanhe added that during the operation, a total of 150,000 kwanzas and other items were also seized.

The SIC officer stressed that the operation aimed to combat illegal diamond mining and immigration, human and organ trafficking and fuel smuggling, among other crimes.HD/DAN/AMP