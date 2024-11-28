Malawi: Campaign Fever Heats Up As Chakwera, Mutharika Hit the Ground Today to Woo Malawians to Register

27 November 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's political landscape is buzzing with activity as President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Peter Mutharika embark on separate tours today, urging citizens to register for the upcoming 2025 General Elections.

The voter registration exercise, now in its third phase, covers multiple districts, including Lilongwe, Mwanza, Mangochi, Nsanje, and Chikwawa, and runs from November 28 to December 11, 2024.

President Chakwera began his whistle-stop tour in Lilongwe, starting at Chiuzira Primary School Ground in Lilongwe Central Constituency, where crowds had gathered early to hear him speak. His itinerary includes visits to: Pondamale Trading Centre, Chiseka and Mitundu Trading Centres in Msinja North Constituency, and Maluwa and Kacheta Trading Centres in Msozi South and Msozi North Constituencies.

While emphasizing the importance of voter registration, Chakwera also highlighted his administration's strategies on food security, hunger response, and agricultural loan disbursement through the National Economic Empowerment Fund.

On the southern front, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika is touring Mwanza West and Central Constituencies. Speaking through his spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, Mutharika reiterated the importance of voter registration and emphasized the need for citizens to actively participate in shaping the country's future.

The simultaneous tours by Chakwera and Mutharika underline the high stakes ahead of the 2025 elections. Both leaders are leveraging their tours not only to mobilize voters but also to solidify their regional influence.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has called on all eligible citizens to take advantage of the registration period to ensure their participation in the elections, emphasizing that voter registration is the first step toward shaping the nation's future.

As the voter registration phase progresses, the political temperature continues to rise, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.