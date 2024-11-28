Malawi: Campaign Fever Heats Up As Chakwera, Mutharika Hit the Ground Today to Woo Malawians to Register

Malawi's political landscape is buzzing with activity as President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Peter Mutharika embark on separate tours today, urging citizens to register for the upcoming 2025 General Elections.

The voter registration exercise, now in its third phase, covers multiple districts, including Lilongwe, Mwanza, Mangochi, Nsanje, and Chikwawa, and runs from November 28 to December 11, 2024.

President Chakwera began his whistle-stop tour in Lilongwe, starting at Chiuzira Primary School Ground in Lilongwe Central Constituency, where crowds had gathered early to hear him speak. His itinerary includes visits to: Pondamale Trading Centre, Chiseka and Mitundu Trading Centres in Msinja North Constituency, and Maluwa and Kacheta Trading Centres in Msozi South and Msozi North Constituencies.

While emphasizing the importance of voter registration, Chakwera also highlighted his administration's strategies on food security, hunger response, and agricultural loan disbursement through the National Economic Empowerment Fund.

On the southern front, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika is touring Mwanza West and Central Constituencies. Speaking through his spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, Mutharika reiterated the importance of voter registration and emphasized the need for citizens to actively participate in shaping the country's future.

The simultaneous tours by Chakwera and Mutharika underline the high stakes ahead of the 2025 elections. Both leaders are leveraging their tours not only to mobilize voters but also to solidify their regional influence.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has called on all eligible citizens to take advantage of the registration period to ensure their participation in the elections, emphasizing that voter registration is the first step toward shaping the nation's future.

As the voter registration phase progresses, the political temperature continues to rise, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested election.