Malawi: Is Joyce Banda the Right Leader for People's Party's 2025 Aspirations Amid Cashgate Shadow?

As the People's Party (PP) prepares to chart its course for the 2025 General Elections, questions linger over whether former President Joyce Banda, whose leadership tenure was marred by the infamous Cashgate scandal, is the right figure to lead the party forward.

The newly elected Secretary General Ben Chakhame recently hinted that Banda may reconsider her planned retirement from politics, responding to calls from within the party and other stakeholders for her leadership. Chakhame praised Banda for her achievements during her presidency, including stabilizing Malawi's economy and fighting corruption. But critics argue that Banda's legacy remains tainted by Cashgate--the largest corruption scandal in Malawi's history--making her a polarizing figure in contemporary politics.

Chakhame and other loyalists tout Banda's record as an economic reformer, highlighting her decisive actions during her presidency from 2012 to 2014. Under her leadership, Malawi saw significant arrests and trials of civil servants and politicians implicated in corruption. Her policies, they argue, stabilized a collapsing economy and restored donor confidence.

"She is someone who has done it before and can do it again," Chakhame said in defense of Banda, citing her global networks and development credentials as assets Malawi needs during its current political and economic crises.

However, Banda's leadership is inseparable from the shadow of Cashgate, a scandal that saw billions of kwacha looted from government coffers. Although Banda denied direct involvement, her administration was accused of failing to prevent the systemic theft, and her political opponents have long used Cashgate as a symbol of her leadership's failure.

For many Malawians, Banda's return to active politics could reopen wounds from a period of national betrayal. Critics question whether the PP can credibly position itself as a party of integrity while being led by someone linked--rightly or wrongly--to the country's most infamous corruption scandal.

Banda's leadership represents both an opportunity and a risk for the PP. Her name recognition and past achievements could galvanize the party's supporters. However, her association with Cashgate could alienate undecided voters and provide ammunition for political rivals.

Chakhame assured that the PP has a succession plan in place for the post-Banda era, but questions remain about whether the party has groomed capable leaders to step into the spotlight. Without a clear alternative, the party could find itself heavily reliant on Banda's controversial legacy as it heads into the elections.

The PP's strategy for 2025 must address the elephant in the room: Cashgate. To appeal to voters, the party needs to demonstrate that it has learned from past mistakes and rebuilt its structures to prevent corruption. Transparency, accountability, and a strong vision for the future will be key to regaining public trust.

Joyce Banda remains a towering figure in Malawian politics, but her potential return as the PP's leader raises important questions about her suitability in light of Cashgate. As the PP navigates its way to 2025, it must decide whether Banda's leadership represents a step forward--or a dangerous step back.