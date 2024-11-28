Rwanda: Ethiopia, Rwanda Keen to Strengthen Ties for Peace, Development

27 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Rwanda have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaborating on regional peace and development initiatives.

This announcement was made following a high-level bilateral meeting between Binalf Andualem, Ethiopia's Minister of Peace and Vincent Biruta, Rwandan Minister of Interior, on the sidelines of the Continental Peace Conference held in Addis Ababa.

Binalf emphasized that Ethiopia and Rwanda share a strong historical diplomatic relationship, characterized by various bilateral agreements and cooperations.

Rwanda understands the strategic importance of Ethiopia's quest to secure access to the sea, he said.

The two countries will further strengthen their efforts to consolidate peace, security and development, Binalf said, adding that today's discussion strengthened our commitment to further deepen this cooperation."

Minister Vincent Biruta, on his behalf, expressed admiration for Addis Ababa's rapid development.

Both ministers affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, and security.

Minister Biruta commended Ethiopia's significant role in peacekeeping operations across Africa, highlighting the country's contributions to various peacekeeping missions.

He also stressed the potential for deeper collaboration between Ethiopia and Rwanda in peace building efforts, particularly in conflict prevention, mediation, and post-conflict reconstruction.

They acknowledged the substantial contributions their peace keepers have made to peace building efforts across the continent.

The discussions concluded with a mutual commitment to expanding cooperation, strengthening existing partnerships, and collectively contribute to the peace and development of the African continent.

"Our country is making significant efforts to secure access to the sea, which is a strategic objective that is shared by Rwanda, Binalf emphasized, adding that "We discussed the importance of working together in partnership, strengthening our long-standing relationship in various areas, including trade, investment, and infrastructure development," he emphasized.

In post 1994 genocide in Rwanda, Ethiopia was among the countries that deployed peacekeeping forces to Rwanda. Notably, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was a member of Ethiopia's peacekeeping mission, which further highlights the enduring diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

