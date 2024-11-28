Lawmakers were sharply divided on the implications of such a move, with arguments oscillating between expanding legal protections for survivors of sexual violence and concerns about potential conflicts with Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act.

A heated debate erupted on Tuesday in Parliament during a joint session of the Legal and Gender Committees, centering on the inclusion of the anus and mouth as recognised sexual organs in the Sexual Offences Bill 2024.

Soroti City Woman MP Anna Adeke led the call for the inclusion, arguing that current legislation leaves survivors of sexual violence involving these body parts unprotected.

"If a man penetrates a woman's anus or mouth without consent, that's sexual violence," Ms Adeke said.

"It must be punished, and the law must recognize it," she added, emphasizing the need to address legal gaps in Uganda's Penal Code, which defines sexual acts narrowly.

Erute South MP Jonathan Odur, however, expressed apprehension, warning that such an amendment could inadvertently pave the way for legalizing homosexuality, a deeply contentious issue in Uganda.

He argued that including the anus as a sexual organ might conflict with laws criminalizing consensual same-sex relations.

"The essence of this legislation is to address consent and punish sexual violence. Expanding definitions could blur the lines between what is permissible and what is criminal," Odur stated.

President Museveni has in the past warned the citizens against engaging in oral sex, saying the "mouth is for eating and talking".

Ms Adeke countered these claims, asserting that the inclusion was about safeguarding survivors and not condoning any specific acts.

She dismissed moral concerns, noting, "The issue here is non-consensual acts, not the morality of consensual relationships."

The debate highlighted broader tensions in drafting sexual violence legislation in a conservative society.

While proponents see the amendment as a step toward comprehensive protection, critics fear societal backlash and unintended legal ramifications.

The Sexual Offences Bill 2024 remains under review, with recommendations expected in the coming weeks.

The outcome will test lawmakers' ability to reconcile progressive legal reforms with deeply entrenched societal norms.