Egypt: Civil Aviation Minister Praises Distinguished Bilateral Egyptian-Bulgarian Relations

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh el-Hefny praised distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and Bulgaria highlighting possible opportunities for cooperation between the two sides at the various levels, especially strengthening bilateral relations in the various civil aviation domains.

During a meeting on Wednesday 27/11/2024, the minister of civil aviation received Bulgarian ambassador in Cairo, Dejan Katrachev at the ministry's headquarters to discuss joint cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

The meeting touched upon a number of topics of common interest, including studying the possibility of amending the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries in the field of air transport, as well as the Bulgarian side's request to operate direct and regular flights to and from Egyptian tourist destinations, in addition to enhancing effective coordination in the areas of exchanging expertise, maintenance and training, in a way that supports the public benefit of both sides.

For his part, the Bulgarian ambassador praised the strong and distinguished relations between Egypt and Bulgaria in all fields.

He also commended the role played by Egypt as a regional center for civil aviation in the Middle East and Africa, stressing his country's keenness on enriching and deepen cooperation relations with Egypt, in a way that would heighten more prospects for effective cooperation in the various civil aviation-related activities.