Ethiopia, Qatar Agree to Hold Political Consultation, Boost Economic Cooperation

27 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, today hosted at his office the Ambassador of Qatar in Addis Ababa, Saad Mubarak Saad Al Jafali Al Naimi, for discussions on ways of further enhancing cooperation.

During the discussions, Ambassador Mesganu lauded the longstanding diplomatic relations and expressed the Government's commitment to boost economic cooperation.

The officials at the end agreed to hold political consultation in January next year, according to Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.