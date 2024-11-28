Ethiopia, Qatar Agree to Hold Political Consultation, Boost Economic Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, today hosted at his office the Ambassador of Qatar in Addis Ababa, Saad Mubarak Saad Al Jafali Al Naimi, for discussions on ways of further enhancing cooperation.

During the discussions, Ambassador Mesganu lauded the longstanding diplomatic relations and expressed the Government's commitment to boost economic cooperation.

The officials at the end agreed to hold political consultation in January next year, according to Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Ministry.