Namibia: Walvis Bay Mayor Chooses Joining Voters in Queue

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes voted at the Atlantis Sport Club at Walvis Bay, after spending time at the back of the queue of voters at the polling station.

Forbes said he was asked to move from the back of the line, despite wishing to spend time in the queue with other voters.

He said he showed up at the Atlantis sports field early in the morning and was prepared to even stand in the queue until morning.

He noted he believes in servant leadership and said politicians could also choose to stand in line with others.

"After I talked to the media, I went back to the back of the line with the rest of the people from Walvis Bay, but it seems like the presence of figures like myself might influence the votes. I do understand why they did it. I am a bit disappointed. I am done. I cast my vote and I urge others to come and vote, for the future of your children and country." he said.

Forbes also said he was happy to see long queues at different polling stations, which indicates a good voter turnout at Walvis Bay.

It is just good to spend time with the electorate, he said.