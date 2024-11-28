Namibia: Walvis Bay Mayor Chooses Joining Voters in Queue

27 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes voted at the Atlantis Sport Club at Walvis Bay, after spending time at the back of the queue of voters at the polling station.

Forbes said he was asked to move from the back of the line, despite wishing to spend time in the queue with other voters.

He said he showed up at the Atlantis sports field early in the morning and was prepared to even stand in the queue until morning.

He noted he believes in servant leadership and said politicians could also choose to stand in line with others.

"After I talked to the media, I went back to the back of the line with the rest of the people from Walvis Bay, but it seems like the presence of figures like myself might influence the votes. I do understand why they did it. I am a bit disappointed. I am done. I cast my vote and I urge others to come and vote, for the future of your children and country." he said.

Forbes also said he was happy to see long queues at different polling stations, which indicates a good voter turnout at Walvis Bay.

It is just good to spend time with the electorate, he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.