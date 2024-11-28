Namibia: Calls for Vote Extension Grow Louder

The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) has joined a growing call for the extension of the voting process until at least until 17h00 on Thursday owing to a reported shortage of ballot papers.

The NEFF and the Landless People's Movement (LPM) issued statements on Wednesday evening claiming that the election is not free and fair as dozens of people have suffered ballot shortages.

NEEF deputy leader Kalimbo Iipumbu has described the situation as "sordid chaos" and accused the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) of "gross incompetence".

"As we speak, critical polling stations in Döbra, Finkenstein and across the entire Khomas Region have run out of ballot papers. The same alarming situation has unfolded in parts of Kavango East, Oshana and Omusati, creating a pattern of deliberate voter suppression.

"Disturbingly, polling agents in some of these areas such as Döbra have audaciously closed their doors to voters, ignoring their constitutional obligation to ensure every Namibian has the opportunity to vote," he said.

Iipumbu has threatened court action if his call is not heeded, while calling on other political parties to prepare for a joint urgent court challenge should the ECN not budge.

He is also pushing for a possible postponement.

"We demand answers: where are these so-called extra ballots? Why has it become impossible to dispatch sufficient ballot papers to polling stations experiencing shortages? This is nothing short of vote rigging on an industrial scale, an affront to democracy and a betrayal of the people's trust," he said.

Voting was expected to conclude at 21h00 on Wednesday, with long queues seen throughout the country.

Iipumbu claims the ballot shortages are targeting the youth vote.

"By now, most elderly voters have cast their ballots, while young people, who represent the majority of progressive voters eager to elect leaders ready to transform this country, are being systematically denied their right to vote. This brazen chaos stands to benefit the ruling Swapo party, which continues to rely on older voters to cling to power," he said.

In the meantime, LPM city councillor Ivan Skrywer claimed that 100 000 people in the Khomas region alone have not voted.