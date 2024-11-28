Uganda: Police Intensify Crackdown On Cannabis and Crime

The nationwide crackdown, which took place between November 21 and 23, 2024, resulted in multiple arrests and the destruction of illegal cannabis plants.

Uganda Police have launched a series of operations targeting the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of cannabis, alongside efforts to combat related criminal activities.

On November 21, 2024, authorities discovered a cannabis garden in Nangirima Upper Village, Lwaboba Parish, Bumasikye Sub-county, Mbale District, owned by 52-year-old Oguti Robert.

Police uprooted the plants and arrested Oguti, who now faces charges related to drug cultivation and distribution.

The following day, on November 22, 2024, police raided a bar in Gogonya, Wakiso District, suspected of operating as a marijuana distribution hub.

Although the bar owner evaded capture, two individuals, Nakawunde Lydia and Kawoya, were arrested for smoking marijuana.

Authorities also found large quantities of cannabis at the bar, indicating a potential large-scale drug distribution operation.

In Iganga District, on the same day, police carried out operations in Busei A and Nampirika villages, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals suspected of being involved in various stages of the cannabis trade. Investigations are ongoing to determine their roles within the drug network.

On November 23, 2024, an intelligence-led operation targeted the Bengazi Ghetto in Ttega Cell, Nabbingo Ward, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, an area notorious for drug-related activity.

During this raid, 42-year-old Evelyn Kyalimpa was arrested with a sack containing multiple rolls of marijuana. She admitted to her involvement in drug trafficking and is facing charges.

In addition to drug-related operations, Kira Road Police conducted a nighttime raid on November 21, 2024, targeting suspected phone snatchers along Stretcher Road in Ntinda.

The operation, carried out around midnight, led to the arrest of 18 individuals and the impounding of eight motorcycles believed to be used in criminal activities.

These operations reflect the Uganda Police's commitment to tackling drug-related crimes and dismantling networks that facilitate both drug abuse and other criminal activities.

Authorities have pledged to continue conducting further operations to address the growing drug problem in the country.

A police spokesperson emphasized, "These arrests and seizures send a clear message that we are serious about eliminating illegal drugs and reducing crime."

The public has been urged to report suspicious activities to assist authorities in maintaining law and order.

While cannabis is often viewed negatively, it does have proven medical benefits when used responsibly under professional supervision.

Compounds like THC and CBD derived from cannabis are effective in managing chronic pain, muscle spasms, chemotherapy-induced nausea, and epilepsy-related seizures, as well as alleviating symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

However, individuals or companies wishing to cultivate or export medical marijuana in Uganda must meet stringent financial and regulatory requirements.

Applicants must have a minimum capital of $5 million (about Shs18.3 billion), provide a bank guarantee of Shs4 billion, and present a tax clearance certificate from the Uganda Revenue Authority, alongside detailed employee records.