Uganda: Minister Muyingo Warns Against Indecent Dressing in Schools

The Minister also urged parents to take extra care of their children during the long holidays to prevent them from being influenced negatively by outside individuals.

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, has warned school heads and parents about the negative effects of indecent clothing, which he believes has contributed to a decline in discipline and respect among students.

He made the remarks during his courtesy visit to Stena Junior School in Lukuli, Makindye Division, where he officiated at the graduation ceremony of top class students.

"Currently, parents have abandoned their responsibility of being exemplary to their children by dressing indecently when reporting to schools," he said.

Mr Muyingo added that not only parents, but also teachers have adopted the culture of indecent dressing while attending lessons. He announced that the Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all schools regarding dress codes.

"Indecent dressing has undermined our culture, and with immediate effect, no one will be allowed in schools with improper dressing," he said.

The Attorney General of the Buganda Kingdom, Christopher Bwanika, who is also one of the founders of Stena Junior School, praised the school administration for adopting a competency-based curriculum, which helps students acquire practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge.

"We applaud the Ministry of Education for ensuring that every Ugandan child has access to education through all possible means," Bwanika said.

He also acknowledged that Minister Muyingo has done well in representing the interests of the Buganda Kingdom, noting that he started his career as a minister before joining the Kingdom's leadership.

During the event, students showcased their talents in music, drama, and storytelling, highlighting the creative abilities nurtured at the school.