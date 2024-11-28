Egypt FM Hopes Lebanon Ceasefire Would Bring Security, Stability to Region

27 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatiates Badr Abdelatty expressed on Wednesday 27/11/2024 hope that Lebanon ceasefire agreement, that came into effect earlier in the day, would bring stability and security to the brotherly Lebanese people and would preserve the country's territorial integrity.

The top diplomat made the remarks in two phone contacts with Nabieh Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, and Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support of empowering Lebanese national institutions, especially the army, putting into effect UNSC resolution 1701 and completing the presidential election process.

Berri and Mikati urged Abdelatty to convey their regards to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, expressing appreciation for his tireless efforts and the pivotal role played by Egypt in providing all forms of political and humanitarian support to Lebanon over the past critical time.

They hoped these efforts would pave the way for achieving security and stability across Lebanon.

