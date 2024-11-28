South Africa: R100 Million Drug Lab Found, Mexican Arrested - South African News Briefs - November 28, 2024

Undocumented Mexican Immigrant Caught in Massive Drug Operation

An undocumented 39-year-old Mexican national has been arrested in Rietfontein, Pretoria, after being found operating an R100 million drug lab, reports IOL. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said that the arrest followed extensive surveillance conducted at the location. Authorities confiscated cash, various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and methamphetamine, commonly referred to as Crystal Meth or Tik. The suspect is set to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court, facing charges related to drug production and trafficking, as well as violations of the Immigration Act.

KwaZulu-Natal Braces for Damaging Storms, Issues Level 4 Warning

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert following a Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, including damaging winds, intense lightning, and hail, reports eNCA. The northeastern parts of Zululand are expected to bear the brunt of the storm. The weather service has forecasted heavy rainfall and strong winds accompanied by hail. Residents are urged to stay indoors to avoid lightning strikes and exercise caution around fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Eastern Cape CFO Faces Death Threats, Placed on Special Leave

In the Eastern Cape, Education MEC Fundile Gade has placed the Department's Chief Financial Officer, Nokuthula Ngcingwana, on special leave after she received alleged death threats from extortionists, according to SABC News. A statement from the Department revealed that the perpetrators are demanding Ngcingwana's resignation under threat of harm. Gade confirmed that a case had been filed with law enforcement agencies and encouraged other employees to report any incidents of work-related extortion.

