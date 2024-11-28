South Africa: Hlabisa Urges Municipal Leaders to Implement By-Laws to Curb Foodborne Illnesses

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, says the nation cannot afford to lose a single life due to foodborne illnesses.

"I urge everyone to come together in a collective effort to combat this issue. The actions we take today will significantly impact the future of our townships, villages, and rural communities, especially for our children, who are most vulnerable to foodborne illnesses," he told municipal leaders during a webinar on Monday.

The webinar, led by the Minister, focused on the implementation of the Standard Draft By-laws for Township, Village, and Rural Economies (SDBs) to promote inclusive spatial and economic development.

The by-laws, published recently aim to harmonise these ecosystems, support small businesses, and address issues like waste management and food safety.

On 15 November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to address growing concerns regarding spaza and tuck shops linked to an increase in foodborne illnesses and deaths.

The President's address highlighted a foodborne illness crisis, with over 890 cases and about 25 deaths since September.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are among the provinces with the highest number of incidents, followed by Limpopo and Free State.

Key interventions include removing hazardous pesticides, protecting children from exposure, and registering businesses within 21 days.

Hlabisa said municipalities must adopt these by-laws and provide necessary support to small businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Municipalities are now expected to customise and implement the SDBs in line with Section 14 of the Municipal Systems Act.

Specific provisions include designating specific business areas and sites, administrative or prohibiting trade in certain areas, registering businesses, and issuing permits and licenses.

Each municipality is required to provide management, operational, and skills development support for small businesses and facilitate access to infrastructure and markets.

"Some of the problems identified impact municipalities. Poor waste management in several municipalities was said to be creating conditions for rats and other pests to thrive.

"To resolve this challenge, the poorest communities often utilise the cheapest, most hazardous remedies. Secondly, the local government has a responsibility to deploy environmental health services."

Cabinet has approved three initiatives aimed at removing hazardous pesticides from circulation, protecting children from exposure to harmful substances, and preventing future outbreaks.

The Minister said the 21-day registration deadline ensured that all spaza shops had applied for licenses and permits at their local municipalities.

"This registration process will give the government a clearer picture of the number of formal and informal businesses, including spaza shops, operating or planning to operate within a locality.

"The information will also be used to identify businesses that require both financial and non-financial assistance, including regulatory and compliance requirements as pronounced by the Honourable President."