Sudan, Ethiopia Agree to Hold Joint Higher Political Committee to Explore Further Avenues for Bolstering Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to convene the Joint Higher Political Committee to explore further avenues for strengthening cooperation.

This came during a meeting held on Tuesday in Addis Ababa between Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif and his Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Gedion Timothewos, in the presence of the Ethiopian State Minister Mr. Mesganu Arga.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of convening joint committees among border states to facilitate cross-border trade, cooperation, and the movement of people.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various sectors, through the activation of existing agreements, aimed at serving the interests of the brotherly peoples of Sudan and Ethiopia as well as those of the entire region.

The discussions were fruitful and constructive, addressing a range of issues that promise a positive impact on the bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Both sides emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is essential for safeguarding bilateral interests and those of all sisterly nations in the region.

Dr. Al-Sharif used the opportunity to brief the Ethiopian side on the current situation in Sudan, highlighting the recent victories of the Sudanese Armed Forces over the rebel militia, as part of efforts to end the danger it poses to the country and the region.

He also drew attention to the presence of huge numbers of foreign mercenaries within the ranks of the militia, arriving from far corners of the globe. In this connection, the Minister stressed the importance of regional cooperation to address the influx of mercenaries into Sudan, with a view to preventing their spread on the region and eliminating the associated risks.

The meeting also touched on the conditions of Sudanese nationals residing in and transiting through Ethiopia, discussing ways to regularize their status and address their humanitarian needs.

Minister Al-Sharif expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian Government for previous exemptions granted to Sudanese nationals from residency fees.

In this context, Foreign Minister informed the Ethiopian side of Sudan's decision to release the Ethiopian police officers who had sought refuge in Sudan via the Gallabat border crossing and were hosted on Sudanese territory. He also called for facilitating the return of Ethiopian laborers to the border states, enabling them to resume their activities in coordination with local authorities, to foster border cooperation and strengthen coordination among the border regions.

The Ethiopian side, in turn, promised to solicit the immigration authorities to extend exemptions for Sudanese nationals.

Dr. Al-Sharif also addressed regional issues, noting that the Horn of Africa holds significant opportunities for integration among its interconnected peoples, paving the way for broader economic opportunities and mutual benefits for all.