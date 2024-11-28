South Africa: The Illegal Gold Mining Syndicate Grinded to a Halt As Operation Vala Umgodi Broke Its Spinal Cord

press release

POLOKWANE In a concerted effort to make an impact in disrupting and bringing to an end, illegal mining activities in the province , the illicit mining Task Team comprising National Intervention Unit ,Public Order Police Technical Response Team, Organized Crime Investigation Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre under Capricorn District, on Tuesday 26 November 2024 at about 01:00 conducted an intelligence driven operation at Mathibela village. The team followed up on information which led them to a location where they pounced on unsuspecting eight (08) suspects at a lodge in Mathibela village under SAPS Moletlane policing precinct. All the suspects aged between 26 and 38 were found in possession of fourteen metal detector, one black digital scale, five cellphones and ten hoes believed to be used to dig for precious metals. Reports suggest that the suspects were also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money.

Five high performance vehicles were also confiscated during this operation.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe believes that by arresting the suspects and the confiscation of illegal mining equipment, the illegal mining activities are being seriously disrupted with a view to abruptly bring the activities to a halt.

The suspects appeared before Magatle Periodical Court on Wednesday 27 November 2024 and are expected to appear again on Thursday 28 November 2024 for further investigations.