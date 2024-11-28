Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves Election Commission to Transition Away From Clan-Based System

Mogadishu — Somalia's Federal Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation to establish the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aimed at improving the transparency and credibility of elections across the nation.

The IEBC, which will oversee voting at all levels of government, is seen as a key move towards implementing a one-person-one-vote system, replacing the clan-based indirect elections that have dominated since the ousting of dictator Siad Barre in 1991. This change reflects President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's broader commitment to fortify democratic processes in a country long affected by political unrest and clan politics.

"This commission is not just about elections; it's about giving back the power to the people of Somalia," a parliamentary spokesperson said, highlighting the government's aim to restore direct electoral rights to its citizens.

The commission comprises 18 members with expertise in fields like law and political science, though specifics on their identities remain undisclosed. The composition aims to reflect a broad spectrum of Somali society to build trust across various communities.

Reactions to the new body are mixed. While some see it as a crucial development for democratic governance, potentially ushering in the first direct elections in over 50 years, others are wary of its real impact, questioning the commission's autonomy against the backdrop of Somalia's intricate political landscape where clan dynamics play a significant role.

The move aligns with international pressures for Somalia to adopt more transparent electoral practices. The United Nations and international donors have pushed for such reforms, emphasizing their importance for peace and state-building efforts.

Challenges lie ahead for the IEBC, including establishing operational protocols, managing voter registration, and securing elections in areas threatened by Al-Shabaab insurgents. The commission's success in promoting national unity and democratic governance will be under scrutiny both within Somalia and by the international community.

This legislative step is viewed by many as a hopeful sign towards ending decades of governance issues, with the IEBC's effectiveness likely to be a litmus test for Somalia's commitment to democratic reform.