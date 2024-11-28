Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Launches Mpox Vaccination Campaign in Kinshasa

Aiming to halt the rapid spread of Mpox in one of Kinshasa's most densely populated neighbourhoods, Pakadjuma, the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners, has launched a targeted vaccination campaign in the Limete health zone.

The campaign, announced earlier this week, seeks to break transmission chains, protect high-risk groups, and prevent further spread of the virus in the bustling city.

It also emphasises public awareness and effective case management as essential components of the response strategy.

Pakadjuma, known for its crowded living conditions and limited access to healthcare, has become a hotspot for the outbreak, raising alarm among public health officials.

"Our focus is on safeguarding vulnerable populations and ensuring that those affected receive the care they need," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can spread through close contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, which can lead to complications if not addressed promptly.

To support containment efforts, the vaccination drive is accompanied by an awareness campaign to educate residents about preventive measures, symptoms, and the importance of seeking medical attention early.

Health workers are also being trained in case management to ensure efficient and compassionate care for patients.

This initiative reflects a broader continental effort by Africa CDC to strengthen health systems and address outbreaks across Africa.

"We are committed to supporting member states like the DRC in their fight against Mpox and other public health challenges," said an Africa CDC representative.

The vaccination rollout in Kinshasa is seen as a crucial step in curbing the outbreak and preventing it from spreading to other regions. Authorities urge residents in affected areas to cooperate with health teams and adhere to preventive guidelines as the battle against Mpox continues.