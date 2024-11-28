South Africa: Will SA's New Vaping Laws Lead to More Smokers Instead of Fewer?

26 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christina Pitt

The jury is still out on vapes - on whether they help people to quit cigarettes and whether taxing them makes people smoke tobacco again.

Parliament's portfolio committee on health has called for more research on how the health risks of e-cigarettes and conventional smoking compare. This is because it wants to get a better grip on South Africa's relatively controversial new Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

If the Bill is passed, e-cigarettes will be seen as tobacco products, which will mean that vapers won't be able to puff in public spaces. Adverts for these e-devices will also be banned and the health minister will determine how the packaging and labelling of the products should look.

The committee has raised concerns that the legislation doesn't distinguish between e-cigarettes and more conventional tobacco products, and also doesn't consider claims that vapes could be used as tools to help smokers quit. These concerns were raised in a report on the Bill's public consultations.

In 2021, almost 30% of South Africans older than 15 used tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. That same year, about 42,000 people in the country died from tobacco-related diseases like cancer and heart and lung problems.

Having signed the World Health Organization's <a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.