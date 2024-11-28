South Africa: Wagging Tails and Smiles Greet Animal Welfare Society Volunteers

Volunteers visit a different town in the Kalahari and rural Northern Cape each Saturday to offer much-needed services to pets

Scores of Keimoes residents braved the heat to bring dogs and cats to be washed and dipped by volunteers from the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) of Upington, Northern Cape at the weekend.

The street erupted into chaos for a few hours on Saturday morning as children rushed to bring pets of all sizes to the volunteers, while water splashed as dogs tried to escape a much needed scrubdown.

"What we do here is the only care these animals get," says Louise Kleingeld of AWS Upington. There is no SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in the area which makes it difficult for pet owners to look after their pets if they cannot afford private vet fees.

Kleingeld says that people in Keimoes are struggling. Many survive on a small income as seasonal farm workers.

Volunteers visit several Kalahari and rural towns in the Northern Cape every Saturday to render basic care services. They go to Kenhardt, Groblershoop and even Askham, some 180 km from Upington.

The project has been running for six years and is free.

At each visit, dogs are dipped against ticks and fleas while puppies and cats are rubbed with flea powder.

The AWS volunteers donated leashes and collars to people who brought dogs leashed and collared with metal chains, ropes and tape that could injure the dog. They also donated food for each pet.

Dog-lover Jose Carlos has been a volunteer with AWS Upington for four years. He loves to see the smiles on people's faces and the dogs wagging their tails when the volunteers arrive.

He says there have been a few challenges with pitbull and boerboel owners who have not properly trained their dogs. "A dog will be the way you teach it to be," he says.

Carlos plans to study to become a diesel mechanic next year, but in an ideal world, he would follow his true passion of becoming a blacksmith working with horses.

Kleingeld says that if animals are very sick, the AWS helps take them them to vets in Upington, but this can be quite costly, though some vets do reduce their fees.

The organisation also offers two sterilisations per month in each community. "It's little, but each sterilisation means that's a few babies less," she says.

Costs are covered by fundraising and donations, and volunteers pay for their own fuel.

Kleingeld says that she hopes one day to be able to set up a fixed office and kennels. But that would need a lot more funds.

To donate pet food, collars, leashes and tick and flea products, Kleingeld urged the public to read about AWS Upington on their Facebook page.