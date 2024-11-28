South Africa: Homeless Man's Struggle to Keep His Beloved Dogs

The City of Cape Town has told Clayton Smith to leave De Waal Park where he has lived for 13 years

Clayton Smith, who has lived in a small storeroom at Cape Town's De Waal Park for 13 years, has been served a 30-day eviction notice.

Smith says the City of Cape Town offered "safe space" accommodation but it would require giving up his two dogs, his constant companions since losing his mother during the Covid lockdown and struggling with depression.

The City says it is a challenge to provide shelter for homeless people with pets.

Some local community members, like Michael Bosazza, want the City to find a compassionate solution.

For 13 years, Clayton Smith has called De Waal Park in Cape Town home. He lives in a small storeroom with his two dogs, Peaches and Aisha. Now they face an uncertain future. Smith has been served with a 30-day notice to vacate the park.

"It's really scary, because I wouldn't know what to do. Where would I go with my two dogs?" he asks.

He says officials offered the City of Cape Town "safe space" as alternative accommodation, but he'd have to give up his dogs.

"The idea is sickening to me," he says. "They are not my dogs, they are my children. I would rather go back to the streets with them than have to go to a safe place and know that they are not with me."

Ending up on the streets

Smith went to Jan van Riebeeck High School in Gardens but had to drop out in Grade 10 due to financial difficulties.

When his mother Catherine lost her job as a domestic worker, she and Smith ended up on the streets before moving into the storeroom at the park.

Smith says he worked in several restaurants, but "I was worrying about my mama being alone on the street. I had to give that up too."

His mother cleaned the toilets in the park and he did odd jobs, including planting a small garden.

His mother, the youngest of ten children, was originally from the Northern Cape. She died of diabetes complications during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Outside his small living space is a ramshackle workshop where he makes art using recycled materials. He has also made a memorial dedicated to his late mother.

"Some people didn't like it because they said it's becoming like a scrap yard.

"After mama's passing, I haven't been creative much at all. I fell into a little depression. I isolated myself, always remained inside with my dogs and only came out when they needed a walk. I was not up and about as I used to be finding things to do."

He has pleaded with the City for "some kind of leniency".

The news of Smith's eviction notice received mixed reactions on the Friends of De Waal Park Facebook page. Some people have welcomed it while others have expressed concern. One of those is Michael Bosazza, who lives opposite the park.

Bosazza told GroundUp that he has known Smith since he was a child. He recalls that it was a "very cold winter" when Smith first moved into the park with his mother.

He said Smith's dogs followed him everywhere. "It would be incredibly cruel to take them away from him."

Bosazza added that while not everyone likes Smith's artwork, he is very creative.

"I think Clayton is such a special case and I wish we could do something for him."

Priya Reddy, director of communications for the City, confirmed that Smith had been served with a notice to leave. She said similar notices had been served to people occupying the Kloof Street Park.

"While City Safe Spaces welcome individuals seeking refuge, it's important to note that our facilities are not equipped to provide shelter specifically tailored for pets".

"Safe Spaces and other shelter providers must navigate legal and liability concerns associated with accommodating pets. These concerns may include allergies, property damage, or potential conflicts among animals, necessitating careful consideration and management. The City does not have the necessary resources and infrastructure to adequately support people living on the streets with pets," said Reddy.

She said there was a need for "comprehensive solutions to address this gap in services".

She said the department could help Smith register on the employment database, but this would not affect the eviction process.

Asked what would happen if Smith refused to go, she said, "The City's priority is to find a constructive resolution to this matter."

Sitting on a park bench, Smith said he hoped a compromise can be reached.

"I do not want to be a burden for the City or the visitors of this park," he said. "I wish that I could work for them again and have peace of mind that my doggies are going to be ok. This is the only home they know after being rescued."