Namibian Voters in Good Spirits Despite Pre-Election Woes, Swirling Disinformation

Thousands of Namibians have shown up to the polls on Wednesday morning.

Namibia's election day has started relatively smoothly, despite a turbulent pre-election period.

Some polling stations across the country have experienced delays, only opening their doors almost an hour after the initial scheduled time, leaving voters frustrated.

At one of those stations, "veteran voter" Vaanda Kauhonina said people are already feeling discouraged and want to go home, because of the delays and long queues in the almost 30-degree heat.

Other voters, such as Syluvia Haiduwa, in the same queue, said they had expected the delays. "There's definitely a natural frustration that comes with the delays, but it's nothing too serious," she added.

Despite the long queues, Haiduwa said she appreciates the camaraderie that comes with waiting in the long queues while everyone "enjoys democracy".

Better campaigning

The run-up to the election featured an abundance of disinformation, but despite this voters are saying it has been one of the best campaigning seasons for the country.

"There wasn't much initiative or creativity from the parties in previous elections, but this year you can really tell that it's election season. Voter education has been great and there are posters everywhere," Haiduwa said....