South Africa: Conflict Over Renaming Joburg's Sandton Drive After Palestinian Activist Leila Khaled

27 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

On Wednesday, those opposed to renaming Sandton Drive in honour of Palestinian activist Leila Khaled, best known for her involvement in plane hijackings, protested against the City of Johannesburg proposal while supporters say it would honour SA and Palestine's shared heritage.

Protesters who gathered at the City of Johannesburg's offices in Braamfontein on Wednesday, 27 November, claimed that renaming Sandton Drive after former Palestinian activist Leila Khaled would be in contrast to South Africa's values of reconciliation and peace-building.

The protest was supported by former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who said the renaming motion had been moved during her time in office.

"I was a councillor in 2018 when this motion came to council," said Phalatse.

"Our hope was that the voice of the residents of Johannesburg would be upheld through public participation."

Phalatse said an independent public participation process revealed an outright rejection of this motion by Joburg residents. The city received an unprecedented number of public comments on the proposal.

"Yet the city alleges that the motion enjoys the support of residents. This calls for an audit of the city's process," she said.

The motion for the renaming of the street was advanced by the Al Jama-ah party.

The DA caucus opposed the motion, but it went through. According to Phalatse, the motion was opposed due to Khaled's involvement in what was described as terrorism. As a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.