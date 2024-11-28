Mozambique's Electoral Turmoil - - Urgent Action Needed to Support Democracy and Justice

SADC must now translate prudence into action, supporting Mozambique in finding a sustainable, inclusive and democratic resolution to its escalating political and social crisis.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit convened in Harare on 20 November 2024 amid regional challenges and crises. While its primary focus was originally on Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique's escalating political and social unrest demanded urgent attention.

During its monitoring, the SADC election observation mission, led by former Zanzibar President Amani Karume, had already flagged significant irregularities in Mozambique's electoral process. Despite producing a relatively cautious report, the mission highlighted concerns about transparency and fairness.

Yet, even before Mozambique's National Electoral Commission (NEC) had finalised results, some key regional leaders, including Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa rushed to congratulate Frelimo and its candidate Daniel Chapo.

The Harare Summit, however, avoided endorsing Chapo's disputed victory -- a significant and prudent move. By refraining from premature recognition, SADC demonstrated an understanding of the unresolved electoral challenges and ongoing legal disputes before Mozambique's Constitutional Council (CC). This silence, while welcome, is not enough. SADC must now translate prudence into action, supporting Mozambique in finding a sustainable, inclusive and democratic resolution to its crisis.

Systemic electoral fraud in...