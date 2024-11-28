Namibia: Elections Run By Insults, Fake News, Influencers, Paid Propaganda

Namibia's 2024 election has taken a turn, with traditional campaigns overshadowed by a digital battleground of insults, influencers, misinformation and paid propaganda.

Social media has become the epicentre of political warfare, where candidates and supporters trade insults, amplify fake news and use influencers to sway voters.

Insults are mostly traded between supporters of ruling party Swapo and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Digital warfare has also led to innovation in reaching voters, such as paid content on social media and targeted website advertisements.

But what dominated social media this election cycle was attacks on political parties.

Those caught in the crossfire between Swapo and IPC are the official opposition party, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Affirmative Repositioning (AR) and Landless People's Movement (LPM).

PDM leader McHenry Venaani blames Swapo and the IPC for the current trend in the country's politics.

"We are not supporting the disgusting rubbish that these parties are doing. Both Swapo and IPC are guilty of this act," he told The Namibian last week.

Last week, a video of people wearing fake IPC shirts removing LPM posters from a wall was shared on social media.

LPM spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa said, "The posters we printed aren't those ones. So those guys printed social media graphics to make LPM posters to vandalise."

INFLUENCERS

Venaani said it is a shame parties are paying influencers to attack each other.

Well-known influencers have been posting Swapo messages on their social media accounts without indicating whether the adverts have been paid for or not. Likewise, the IPC has been supported by Ali Naka, a social media influencer based in South Africa, originally from Zimbabwe.

Naka has been clashing with lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, who has been pushing the Swapo re-election campaign on X.

Both Swapo and IPC have denied any wrongdoing.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga says Swapo has not paid people to attack anyone.

"To intimidate a person in whatever way is illegal, wrong and immoral," he says.

"We are asking political parties to desist from that," he says.

IPC spokesperson Imms Nashinge says there are Namibians within Swapo pained to see their fellow members engaging in dirty tactics.

"They told me what's happening inside (Swapo). It's really unfortunate. We don't have a law in place to prohibit people from these dirty tactics. The good thing is, people's minds are already made up. They know what's good for them," he says.

Nashinge says paying influencers and propaganda is unnecessary.

"People understand and are able to differentiate between fake news and truth."

MUSICIANS

The ruling party has been using local and international artists to woo voters. Some analysts have described this as an election ploy.

Herunga says Namibia is part of the international community.

"The aim is to expose Namibians to the international community in various aspects of life, including entertainment," he says.

Locally, Swapo has been using artists such as King Tee Dee, Lazarus Shiimi known as Gazza, and Tate Buti. The party also brought in DJ Maphorisa, Master KG, and Dlala Thukzin from South Africa, attracting criticism.

Nashinge says hiring international musicians to perform at Namibian rallies is a misplaced strategy.

"You are bringing in musicians who know nothing about us. Even the message in their music is not addressing our problems," he says.

Other parties have also used local musicians to campaign. The IPC used artists such as Ou Stakes. Ongoro Nomundu group performed at the PDM's last star rally in Windhoek. Musician Lieutenant Shitana, real name Fredrick Shitana, is ranked number eight on the AR's parliamentary list. Jericho Gawanab performed at an LPM rally at Khomasdal Stadium.

STRATEGIES

Political parties in Namibia have used various strategies to attract voters.

Swapo has used the strategy it knows: organising rallies and using influencers. From June to November, the ruling party held 14 star rallies across the country. They had at least 10 star rallies addressed by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Each region hosted around three rallies.

In addition to rallies, Herunga says Swapo organised youth-focused events where party leaders addressed pressing issues and explained solutions outlined in the party's manifesto.

Swapo leveraged prime-time slots on Namibian Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast campaign messages.

"We ensured our message reaches every Namibian, even in remote villages, so they can make an informed decision to vote for Swapo and Nandi-Ndaitwah," Herunga says.

Nashinge says the IPC's campaign culminated in the 'Go Out and Vote' initiative targeting strategic regions.

IPC used sponsored content on social media platforms and targeted website advertising on Google.

They used SMSes to spread their campaign narrative. One campaign message reads: "35 years of Fishrot, corruption, tenders, looting. Make sure to vote for change."

Low on budget, AR campaigning began years ago, with a focus on activism and exposing corruption.

AR spokesperson George Kambala describes the party's current approach as "a multifaceted, people-centred campaign strategy" emphasising grassroots mobilisation.

"Our approach includes targeted outreach to youth through digital platforms, on-the-ground activism, and educational programmes that emphasise empowerment and innovation," Kambala says.

He says AR's focus is on unemployment, economic development, sustainable industrialisation, land redistribution, and enhanced skills training.

"Corruption remains a non-negotiable fight," he adds.

The LPM is also prioritising grassroots interaction. Youth leader Duminga Ndala says the party's strategy combines door-to-door engagements with social media outreach to tackle issues such as unemployment and housing.

"LPM has engaged young people in meaningful dialogues, articulating its policy positions on various socioeconomic challenges," Ndala says. She credits social media for amplifying the party's message and broadening its reach.

THE BLUES

Venaani emphasised the importance of personal interaction.

He said door-to-door outreach is complemented by efforts to engage Gen Z through social media and events at bars and universities.

"From border to border, we're connecting with the people," he added.

Venaani urged political parties to keep outsiders away from Namibia's politics.

"It's something unwelcome. It does not work well with the ethos and values of the democratic dispensation we want to build," he said.

"If you are bringing in scientists, it must be people that are assisting you to reach out to voters," he said.

Venaani said Namibian politics is not for insults, but to take people forward.