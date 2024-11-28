Namibia: Frustration Over Long Wait to Vote At Swakop

Swakopmund voters facing lengthy delays at polling stations have expressed frustration at the slow pace of the process.

This is as long queues dominated polling stations at Coastal High School and the Mahetago Community Centre on Wednesday.

At Coastal High School, some voters reported waiting up to 10 hours in the lines without reaching the polling station.

Complaints about the slow process were widespread, with many questioning the cause of the delays.

"This is unacceptable. I don't understand why it's taking so long. We've been here for hours and it feels like we're barely moving," said one voter, who expressed his hope that "things would move quicker in 2028".

Presiding officer Suama Eliaser acknowledged some "minor" delays, attributing them to occasional shortages of materials that required resupply from ECN officials. However, she maintained that the overall process was smooth.

"There are no major problems affecting the voting process. Party agents and observers have not raised any complaints," she said.

Eliaser noted that approximately 700 voters had cast their ballots by the time of reporting.

At the Mahetago Community Centre, a similar scene unfolded as hundreds of voters queued in the sun for hours. By mid afternoon, presiding officer Rufus Nakambonde reported that about 700 voters had cast their ballots. He highlighted a higher turnout than in previous elections.

"The process has been smooth so far, with no technical issues," he said.

However, he acknowledged the growing lines, with the station set to close at 21h00.

Many voters expressed frustration over the slow moving queues, compounded by the lack of water, food and ablution facilities.

"We have to rely on nearby houses for water or to use the toilet," said one voter, while some men were observed urinating against walls.

Many eligible voters sought some relief from the heat under umbrellas.

"This only happens once every four years, so we'll wait," said another voter.