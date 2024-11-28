Kenya: Govt Employees Face November Salary Delays Amid System Upgrade

28 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has announced a salary delay for all employees in ministries, departments, and agencies for November due to system upgrade.

In a memo directed to all department heads, the director of HRM&D, P.M. Mukiri noted that the delay was caused by the migration of ministries, departments, and agencies from the old manual Integrated Personal Payroll Database (IPPD) to the Human Resource Information System(IPPD) as required by the state Department for Public Service.

Employees have been requested to be patient as the migration process is finalized.

"This is to bring to your attention that there is a delay in processing the November 2024 salary. Kindly bring this information to all officers under your supervision," the memo read in part.

