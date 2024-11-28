Namibia: Mudge Wants Elections Declared Invalid

Republican Party (RP) president Henk Mudge said the RP will work with other political parties to declare the presidential and National Assembly elections invalid.

While many Namibians participated in the elections on 27 November, others were unable to due to insufficient ballot papers at various polling stations.

In a media statement on Thursday, Mudge said the voting process turned into a dramatic and catastrophic disaster.

"Voters have been standing in queues in the sun for anything between seven to eleven hours. Many polling stations ran out of ballot papers. At mobile stations they had to wait two to five hours for the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to turn up," he said.

According to him, the ECN has failed entirely to conduct a free and fair election.

"We have said before that, as far as we are concerned, the ECN has no integrity and cannot be trusted," he said.

"This election is just solid proof of that. They are just completely unreliable and incompetent," Mudge said.

He said his party condemns the way the ECN has conducted the election.

"We declare that we will not accept the results ... we will work together with the other opposition parties to have this called null and void," he added.

ECN chief electoral and referenda officer Peter Shaama said the ECN had sufficient ballot papers in the country.