Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has signed a Sh15 billion MoU with Wellcome Trust, a UK charitable organization, and the University of Oxford, to support the country's research capacity over the next 7 years.

The signing, which was made on Wednesday, was led by KEMRI Acting Director General Elijah Songok, the Wellcome Chief Legal Officer Chris Bird, and Chris Price the Divisional Registrar and Chief Operating Officer of, the Medical Sciences Division who signed the agreement on behalf of the Oxford University.

For over three decades now, KEMRI has been closely collaborating with the two institutions, a synergy that has led to major scientific breakthroughs and research dedicated to fighting malaria, pneumonia, meningitis, HIV, malnutrition, testing of 2 Malaria vaccines Development and testing of the Rift Valley Vaccine among others.

Welcoming the deal, Songok asserted that the collaboration would be critical in maintaining the institution's research and training capacity.

"This is one of KEMRI's flagship research and training, Programmes, contributing more than 30% of KEMRI's research output," he stated.

Bird noted that President William Ruto had played a key role in getting the deal signed while Price affirmed that "Oxford's mandate is to further learning through teaching and research, and the collaboration with KEMRI is a fantastic example of this in practice."

On Tuesday, President William Ruto hosted Julia Gillard the Chair of the Wellcome Trust Board of Governors to celebrate the 60 years of partnership the country has had with the Charity Trust.

"The organization works with Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in a program that focuses on fighting malaria, pneumonia, meningitis, HIV, and malnutrition," the president stated on X.