Ethiopia's Selfless Service and Collaborative Efforts for Lasting Peace

Ethiopia's peacekeeping contingents deployed under the UN Mission in South Sudan have been given recognition along with comrades from other peace loving countries for their underserved determined selfless service.

It is pleasing to know that their deployment far away from home, staying there for months to safeguard the lives of innocent people, mothers, children, elders ...etc has been fruitful and has elicited the gratitude of the mission which is also reflection of the people who were the vanguards that faced the brunt of the conflict and unrest.

It takes a good heart to feel the pain and deprivation of these people to pay the necessary sacrifice and enable them enjoy the light of the day and peace.

As a country, Ethiopia in all times has shown its clear understanding of the need to shoulder responsibility and commitment to bring about lasting peace and stability. As it has been practicing for decades its active and strong participation stems from firm belief that lasting peace doesn't emanate from a single country working alone. Wholehearted collaboration of countries is mandatory.

As such Ethiopia has been deploying its army as peacekeepers under the UN and AU missions since the 1950s during the civil war in Congo. Since then it has been actively participating in missions in Liberia, Burundi, Sudan and Somalia.

Furthermore, it has been actively participating in peace brokering dialogue in the continent. In addition to such peace dialogues Ethiopia has also been hosting various forums and events that aim to cultivate and promote initiatives of peace.

Among such initiatives is the Tana High Level forum on Security in Africa. This forum brings together authorities and resources that have stakes in ensuring peace and security in the continent. Over the week, the Ministry of Peace has also successfully launched and carried out the International Conference on Peace here in Addis Ababa.

Alongside the practical involvement of countries in restoring peace where it has been lost, such high level dialogues and consultation both during and before the outbreak of conflict and unrest play meaningful role in ensuring lasting peace.

Governments and relevant institutions should not be complacent due to the presence of temporary peaceful situation. With the world that continuous encounters changes that could lead to conflicts of interest and fragility of situations, it is wise to be always awake, prepared and committed to preempt any factor that could deteriorate volatile situations. Therefore, peace loving countries, governments, institutions other concerned institutions need to contribute their share for ensuring lasting peace taking advantage of such opportunities or venues.

Ethiopia, along with all other countries contributing to peacekeeping missions, must receive robust support and recognition both prior to and during their engagement in conflict-affected regions. It is essential to provide these nations with the necessary resources, training, and diplomatic backing to enhance the effectiveness of their missions. Additionally, initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable peace--such as those that Ethiopia has been actively hosting--should be encouraged and adequately supported. By investing in these proactive measures, we can help to prevent the deterioration of peace and stability before it becomes irretrievably compromised.